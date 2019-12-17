Share:

KARACHI - Faysal Bank emerged as winners in the 16th Annual TCF Golf Tournament while Selimpex International finished as runners-up at Karachi Golf Club, Karsaz. The categories in the competition were winner net, runners up net, longest drive, closest to pin, and hole in one. The main sponsors of the event were Faysal Bank, Pepsi, Samba Bank, Bank Al Habib, and Habib Metro Bank. Other in-kind donors were Rizwan Rasheed of Richa Leathers for gloves, Imran Gheewala of Selimpex International for T-shirts, Musadaq Zulqarnain of Interloop for socks, Yasin Kassam of Pakistan Beverages for cold drinks & water, Uniferoze for Saniplast and Abbot for Mospel. At the presentation ceremony, prizes were distributed among the winners and runner-ups respectively in each of these categories by Chairman and Co-Founder Ateed Riaz. The 16th Annual Golf Tournament was organised by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and was attended by the leading golfers of the city supporting TCF’s mission for education. The tournament was a fundraiser to help TCF raise support for afternoon school shifts in 5 villages across Sindh and give more children a chance to get quality education.

This year more than 116 golfers in 29 teams participated in the tournament and played under the Texas Scramble Format.