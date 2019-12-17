Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation to inculcate the organic farming and dairy development in Potohar region, GR FARM has embarked on a new project of introducing “Full Cream Pasteurized Milk” through a latest pasteurizing unit installed in collaboration of USAID Punjab Enabling Environment Project (PEEP) at Chak Koka Village, District Chakwal.

The facility was inaugurated at GR Farms. Among those attending launch ceremony were experts from NARC (National Agricultural Research Council), ZTBL (Zari Taraqiati Bank Limited), members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, development sector, Chief of Party USAID PEEP, as well as local dairy farmers, politicians and community leader of the area. This initiative will not only enable GR Farms to pasteurize fresh milk for its own consumption but neighboring farms will also have the opportunity to process and pack around 3,000 liters of raw milk into safe, hygienic and packaged pasteurized milk.

The facility will not only create jobs for youth and women but will also inspire further investments in the dairy value chain process. The pasteurizing unit has been established at GR Farms, under USAID PEEP’s matching grants program. GR Farms identified the newly introduced semi-automatic pasteurization technology and developed process flows for optimum capacity utilization of the available resources in participation in consultation with PEEP Project. It’s a showcase for small farmers having 100 liter to 3000 Liter of milk for daily sale. It is also one of the first of its kind of pasteurization facility in the region. GR Farm has complemented this project through a matching grant of technical and financial assistance from USAID PEEP, which is a seven-year project working towards enhancing private sector-led growth in the horticulture, livestock and dairy sub-sectors of Punjab through policy reform advocacy and institutional capacity development.