LAHORE - European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House on Monday. They discussed issues relating to GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, Pak-Europe relations and the situation in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to the EU diplomat, Ch Sarwar expressed his gratitude over European Parliament’s support for Pakistan on extension in GSP-Plus status.

“Today, Pakistan has become a peaceful country where investors and tourists from across the world are provided complete security and other facilities”, he said, adding that Pakistan had always talked about peace but India’s war hysteria have endangered the peace. He urged the European Parliament and otherinternational organizations to play their role for settlement of Kashmir issue.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan was the only country that established centres at federal and provincial level to ensure implementation on international laws. He added that sacrifices of APS martyrs will not go in vain and the whole nation salutes to grandeur of the martyrs.

Also, the Governor inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Kashmir Artist Ki Nazar Mein’ in which artistic pieces depicting India tyrannies in occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom were put on display.

Talking to media on this occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi had imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir for the last 136 days and genocide of Kashmir was on the rise for which Government of Pakistan under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for the cause of Kashmir on every front. We are ready to render every sort of sacrifice for Kashmiris.

“Today there are protest demonstrations across India due to Narendra Modi’s policies fraught with extremism following the RSS ideology. Narendra Modi is usurping the minorities’ right through extremism based decisions and world community must take stock of the situation”, he said. On APS tragedy, the Governor said: “We never forget the martyrs of APS debacle and we salute to APS martyrs and Pakistan Armed Forces. Entire nation is standing with families of martyrs of the nation”.

He added that December 16 was a day of national tragedy as the barbaric enemy hurt our hearts but Pakistani nation had high spirits and ready to sacrifice even their lives in defence and security of the motherland. Earlier in the month, Governor Sarwar toured European countries to seek support for renewal of GSP-Plus status for Pakistan y.

According to an official handout, Ch Sarwar met Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares to plead country’s case for better deal on its exports to European countries.

“Both the leaders have assured to support Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status”, said the handout which also stated that matters pertaining to Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria, peace in Afghanistan, Pak-Portugal relations, trade and tourism were also discussed there.