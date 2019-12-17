Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government believes in across-the-board accountability by empowering the institutions. Talking to media persons here, she said it is the first time that the influential people have been made subservient to the institutions. She said National Accountability Bureau is functioning independently today like never before. She regretted that the previous governments did not allow the institutions function independently for their vested interests. Replying to a question about the bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari, she said there is a long list of cases against him.

She pointed out that there are eleven references, 20 inquiries and 13 investigations pending against the former President. She said the bail on health grounds does not mean that he has been given the clean chit. She said the law will take its course against the corrupt elements. Earlier, speaking at the launch of Information Commission’s website here, Firdous said the nation will continue to defeat the extremist mind-set through collective efforts. She hailed the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for the eradication of terrorism.

She said it is because of their joint efforts that peace stands restored and bright face of Pakistan is being introduced in the world. Referring to the launch of the website, she said it is aimed at providing credible and certified information to the people including the journalists about any institution or the priorities of the government. She said the Information Commission since its establishment last year has received two hundred and twenty applications.