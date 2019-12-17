Share:

KARACHI - Speakers at the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi urged the government to control rapid environment pollution and population explosion as these are serious threats for the country’s survival.

The theme of the sitting was: “Climate Change and We” which was chaired by Justice (r) Haziqul Khairi at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, guest speaker environmen­tal journalist Shabeena Faraz said that Pakistan ranked at 138 in the list of those coun­tries that produced heavy amount of green gases, but enlisted at 5 in the that countries most affected by the climate change. There were several good examples, set by some countries, and learning from them we could save ourselves from the bad effects of global warming, she added.

God had gifted Pakistan natural resources in abun­dance and good eco system, but we spoiled that system and failed to understand that we could not go against the nature. Pakistan was good in first 25 years; we made two big dams of Tarbela and Mangla and then stopped to do so and got surrounded by water shortage as we didn’t make ponds, pools and lakes on open fields to restore flood and rainy waters as a sequel we have only 30 days water in reserve while India 200 days, she maintained.

“We should value water and adopt latest methods to increase its quantity as it is a thing which brings the capi­tal in economy. Environmen­tal pollution is poisoning our atmosphere, air and water, resulting in 30,000 deaths every year in the country”, she said, adding that still there was a way of return to betterment by planting new trees more and more, con­trolling emission of vehicles and refrain from burning of plastic and rubber materials at open fields instead of re­cycled them.

Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khai­ri said that the improvement in environment was invari­ably conditional to the good governance and better socio-economic and political situa­tion of the country. Shortage of water could be controlled by rationing the water as was being done in early days of Pakistan, he added.

Mrs Sadia Rashid, Presi­dent, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan said “it is a positive sign that awareness regard­ing pollution in the country is spreading among masses; this awareness will surely bring positive change in re­cent future”.