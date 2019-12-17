Share:

LAHORE - Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain emerged as hole-in-one winner in the Lake City Winter Classic Golf Tournament 2019, which concluded here at the Lake City Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Monday.

In the race for honors in gross section, experienced Sohail Naseem of Lahore Gymkhana kept his nerves in control and displayed command and assurance in hitting his tee shots, backed by smooth putting on the greens and this enabled him to collect the first gross prize. Col Ayub of Garrison also played outstanding golf but he had to be content with the runner-up position.

Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain, Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) President, played powerful tee shots and a three putt on the eighth hole resulted in a score that was good enough to fetch him the third gross prize only. However, during the course of the outing, he hit an excellent eight iron shot on the par three, fourth hole and the ball went straight into the hole resulting in a hole-in-one and the reward for this high-quality lucky shot was a superb golf set awarded by Gohar Ejaz of Lake City Golf Club. Gen (R) Hilal said the moment he hit the shot, he knew that it will bring a memorable instant for him that was loaded with joy and blessings.

As for the performers in net category, the best net was won by Sohail Kabir. He played to his handicap and played fine and error free golf. The second net went to Azam Malik, another player with a good swing and ability to hit unerringly. Third net winner was Brig Musaddiq. At the concluding ceremony, Gohar Ejaz of Lake City Golf Club gave away prizes to the winners.