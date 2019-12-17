Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to Additional Attorney General for preparation of arguments in a petition challenging appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrarul Haq as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Dr Saeed Elahi former chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and deferred the hearing till December 26 by maintaining stay orders in this matter.

During the hearing, Justice Athar remarked that appointment was an administrative matter and the court would review its legal aspects. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted that PRCS chairman’s tenure was three years in accordance to rules and his client’s tenure was going to expire on March 9, 2020.

The IHC bench noted that the chairman could hand over the charge after he resigned from his post. It added that if the chairman commits any misconduct then a show-cause notice should be issued to him and an inquiry could be initiated against him in accordance of the rules.

Justice Athar asked from the Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood that whether there was any other procedure to remove chairman PRCS from his post. At this, Tariq replied that the rules were silent in this regard.

The Islamabad High Court chief justice remarked that the office of the President was authorised to take decision only in accordance of laws and said that it was an important matter.

Then he asked the Additional Attorney General to take more time for arguments and deferred the hearing till December 26 in this connection.

Previously, Justice Athar noted in his order, “In the meanwhile, operation of notification regarding appointment of respondent no.5 and removal of the petitioner shall remain suspended till the next date fixed.”

Justice Athar said in the order that the petitioner’s counsel has drawn the attention of this court to rule 11(b) in support of his contention that the tenure of the Chairman of Managing Body of the Society is fixed for a period of three years unless the latter resigns earlier. “The learned counsel has stated that there is no power vested in the President to remove the Chairman before the guaranteed fixed term,” he added.

The court order stated that the attorney general for Pakistan has appeared and accepts notice. It maintained, “The learned attorney general has argued that rule 11(b) is ultra vires of the primary statue i.e. Act of 1974. The learned attorney general has stressed that powers vested under section 5 do not empower the Managing Body to fix the tenure of the Chairman that the power is restricted to determining the terms of members of the Managing Body.”

In this matter, the PRCS former chairman Dr Saeed Elahi who is also a former lawmaker belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cited President of Pakistan, secretary cabinet division, secretary national health service and Ibrarul Haq as respondents in his petition.

Elahi adopted in the petition that he was appointed as chairman for a period of three years till March 9, 2020, while appointment of a new chairman before the said date was illegal.

He contended that Haq’s appointment as the PRCS chairman could also create a conflict of interest as he already heads a charity, the Sahara Foundation.

Elahi maintained that he was not served any notice before his removal and was not given any reason for his sacking.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the notification relating to the appointment of new chairman issued on November 15 with the approval of President Dr Arif Alvi.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his capacity as head of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, removed Dr Elahi and appointed PTI leader Abrarul Haq for a period of three years. Dr Elahi was appointed by the PML-N government as the PRCS chairman in 2014 and granted extension for another term in 2017.