ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) has formed a high power committee to probe the matter of student’s death at campus, said rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasnzai on Monday.

The university remained closed on Monday while administration continued its clean-up operation at hostels in an effort to maintain its writ at the university.

In a statement issued by the university, Dr. Masoom said that the university administration has formed high power committees that are going to submit reports on the incident very soon.

He also said that committees formed under the patronage of International Islamic University Islamabad President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, are working hard to conclude reports.

Rector said that an operation is underway at male hostels with the help of Islamabad administration to avoid such happening in the future.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has said that recent carnage on International Islamic University Islamabad campus has saddened the heart and IIUI is committed to nab the culprits of the incident.

He said that IIUI is made for disseminating peace in the society and it encourages settling issues with peace and dialogue.

Rector said IIUI’s top priority is to discourage violence and university will launch courses and programmes to nurture students so that they become ambassadors of peace in the society.

Earlier, a high level meeting of IIU officials to review the circumstances after the violent carnage and devise a future policy was held at Faisal Masjid campus.

It was chaired by IIUI Rector and President, while it was also attended by Vice Presidents, DGs, Deans, Directors General, Directors, Students Advisors, Provosts and other relevant officials.

It was decided in the meeting that a ‘combing operation’ will be launched with the help of Ministry of Interior and its subordinate offices at university hostels in which strict action will be taken against illegal and unconcerned elements.

The meeting also discussed the issue pertaining to entrance of outsiders into the premises of International Islamic University Islamabad which caused the untoward happening resultantly.

On the occasion, International Islamic University Islamabad Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh constituted a high-level committee which was directed to present a detailed report regarding the unfortunate happening at the campus within two days.