Share:

LAHORE-With his charismatic looks, enchanted charm, and unbeatable talent; the musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan has been on the rise throughout this year with some back to back leading projects on the small screen.

Having starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the year like ‘KamZarf’, ‘Hania’, ‘IshqTamasha’ and ‘Sun Yaara’, Khan has proven his versatility and acting prowess every time.

Fresh off the accomplishment of his latest concluded drama “Yaariyan”, Junaid is also going to star in another show “Kashf”; by IshqTamasha’s famed director Danish Nawaz alongside Hira Mani. Khan currently has multiple drama series running on different TV channels with some re-runs simultaneously.

It is no news that Call’s lead vocalist, Junaid Khan, is Pakistan’s only pop artist who is also one of the country’s most talented actors.

Armed with two critically acclaimed albums, many blockbuster serials, tons of accolades and notable modelling projects, this award-winning dapper has his hands full with something interesting at all time. Fortunately, too many projects don’t mean he is hopping from one set to another without being concerned for quality.

Recently in “Mohabbat Na Kariyo”, he is playing the character of Asad - a selfless, loving and humble man who belongs to an affluent family, to whom his loved ones are more important than anything and he is ready to go to any extremes to prove his love for his family. His acting skill in the drama are to the point and highly commendable.

Having five megahit drama serials already on his credit in the year 2019; Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with “KahayDilJidhar” in 2020, by the established TV director Jalal Rumi, along with Mansha Pasha.

Junaid has earlier given a cameo appearance in Mahira Khan Starrer “Bin Roye” in 2014. This is the first time Junaid will be seen on silver screen in a lead role and a completely different avatar. His artistic competence and his selection of demanding roles is why Junaid Khan has reached new heights of fame in such a short time, impressing with all the different roles he plays. Junaid Khan will don a police uniform for ‘KahayDilJidhar”, and we’re excited to watch him in this new avatar; see what he would add to our screens this time.