Share:

KARACHI - The 7th convocation of the Karachi Medical & Dental College will be held on De­cember 19 in which 245 MBBS and 86 BDS students will get their degree.

A total of 23 MBBS and 22 BDS batches have com­pleted their education since the time the college was established. The re­hearsal for the convoca­tion will be held on 18th December whereas the convocation will be at­tended by government officers, heads of universi­ties, teachers, parents and students.

Principal Prof Doctor Syed Mehmood Haider has in this connection issued directives to concerned de­partments for completion of all preparation in time.

Meanwhile for academic year 2019-20, admissions of students in all catego­ries were completed in the Karachi Medical & Dental College. The near academ­ic year will begin on 20th December from a program chaired by the Mayor Kara­chi Wasim Akhtar.