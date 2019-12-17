KARACHI - The 7th convocation of the Karachi Medical & Dental College will be held on December 19 in which 245 MBBS and 86 BDS students will get their degree.
A total of 23 MBBS and 22 BDS batches have completed their education since the time the college was established. The rehearsal for the convocation will be held on 18th December whereas the convocation will be attended by government officers, heads of universities, teachers, parents and students.
Principal Prof Doctor Syed Mehmood Haider has in this connection issued directives to concerned departments for completion of all preparation in time.
Meanwhile for academic year 2019-20, admissions of students in all categories were completed in the Karachi Medical & Dental College. The near academic year will begin on 20th December from a program chaired by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.