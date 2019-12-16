Share:

LOS ANGELES-NehrGhar Films’ debut production, “LAAL KABOOTAR – The Red Pigeon” is all set to headline the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020.

Hollywood Icons Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Martin Scorsese will also be honoured with awards at the festival which is scheduled to take place from 2nd till the 13th of January 2020.

Indeed, the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is one of the largest film festivals in North America with over 135,000 attendees each year for its lineup of new and celebrated international features and documentaries.

The Festival started in 1989 and is known for its annual Film Awards Gala, honoring the best achievements of the filmic year by a celebrated list of talents and also for its screening of some of the leading Oscar contenders in the International Feature Film Award Category.

Director Kamal Khan’s debut venture LaalKabootar will premiere at the festival on the 8th of January at Mary Pickford D’Place followed by screenings on 9th January at Camelot Theatres and 12th January at Regal Cinemas.

Pakistan’s official submission for the 92nd Academy Awards in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category, LaalKabootar has previously won the Best Feature Film Award at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival 2019 and the Archana Soy Audience Award for ‘Best Feature Film’ at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle. In addition to this, LaalKabootar was screened, as an official selection, at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019 and at the prestigious Washington DC South Asian Film Festival 2019, where the dynamic and super talented lead, Ahmed Ali Akbar, won the ‘Best Actor Male’ Award for his outstanding performance. Credited as the best Pakistani movie of 2019, LaalKabootar is a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi. But with his back against the wall, Adeel has some hard choices to make.

Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn, however when her world turns upside down in a series of incidents, she chooses to put up a fight even though her life is on the line.

With its action-packed sequences and blinding pace, the critically acclaimed film also stars multi-talent actors such as Rashid Farooqui, SaleemMeraj, Ali Kazmi, ShamimHilali, Akbar Islam, Syed Arsalan, SaadFareedi, HammadSiddiq, Ishtiaq Omar, Meesum Naqvi, FaizaGillani, Mohammed Ahmed and KaleemGhour to name a few. LaalKabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates HaniaChima and KamilChima as the Executive Producers.