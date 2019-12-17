Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday referred petitions against arrest of lawyers in connection with Punjab Institute of Cardiology rampage case to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the matter before another bench for hearing. The bench referred the petitions after a request by the Lahore High Court Bar President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry for the purpose during the proceedings. The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petitions filed by the Lahore High Court Bar, Hafiz Allah Yar Sipra and others. A reply was also submitted in the court on behalf of Capital City Police Officer Lahore in response to earlier court directions. The petitioners had challenged the arrest of lawyers and sought directions for producing the arrested lawyers before the court, besides a list of lawyers required by the police in connection with PIC incident.