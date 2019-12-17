KARACHI - A delegation of lawyers on Monday visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and expressed regret over the tragic clash between lawyers and doctors at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.
The lawyers’ delegation admitted that the dispute with doctors should have been resolved peacefully through talks. “Not everyone who wears black coat is a lawyer,” they stated. The NICVD emergency department head said they have always supported the lawyers’ community, and the hospital has been providing services for every segment of the society.