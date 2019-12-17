Share:

KARACHI - A delega­tion of lawyers on Mon­day visited the National Institute of Cardiovascu­lar Diseases (NICVD) and expressed regret over the tragic clash between law­yers and doctors at the Punjab Institute of Cardiol­ogy (PIC) Lahore.

The lawyers’ delegation ad­mitted that the dispute with doctors should have been resolved peacefully through talks. “Not everyone who wears black coat is a lawyer,” they stated. The NICVD emer­gency department head said they have always supported the lawyers’ community, and the hospital has been provid­ing services for every seg­ment of the society.