ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Monday’s session unanimously passed a resolution condemning the India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a discriminatory law enacted by the Indian Parliament last week.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, called upon India to immediately revoke the discriminatory clauses in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

It also called upon India to immediately halt the brutal use of force against the religious minorities, particularly Indian Muslim students, release peaceful protesters detained during the crackdown against minorities and lift curfew and end information blackout from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and respect UNSC resolutions.

The resolution says the new Indian law is based on falsehood, and distortion of facts relating to treatment of minorities in neighbouring countries. It states that the controversial amendment is against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law as it seeks to set up a faith-based criteria for a group of citizenship.

It states that this amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between India and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries.

It also stresses that status of minorities in India remains deplorable and points to instances of persecution of minorities including mob lynching, targeting Muslims and low caste dalits by cow-vigilantes from extremist Hindu organisations like Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, schemes likes Ghar Wapsi and ‘Love Jihad’ and violence against Christians and other minorities.

It underlines that the new Act ostensibly tries to give the impression that it aims to provide protection to minorities from neighbouring countries while ignoring the fact that the rights of minorities in India continue to be violated.

It reaffirms its solidarity and commitment to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for their rights to self-determination and reiterates its continuing political and moral struggle for this just struggle in line with UN Security Council Resolution.

It reiterates the recent anti-Muslim actions of BJP/RSS-led government like revocation of Article 370 from Indian Constitution and illegal annexation of the IOK, and collective incarceration and violations of the rights of more than 8 million innocent Kashmiris at the hand of Indian occupation forces for the last four months, shifting the burden of proof of citizenship on minorities through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and rewarding those who vandalized the Babri Mosque in 1992 are all signs of movements towards ethnic cleansing. It asserts that extremist and fascist measures of BJP government in pursuit of Hindutva ideology are fast leading India to a Hindu Rashtra, where the minorities, particularly Muslims, are facing the brunt of persecution.

It notes with grave concern the Indian State’s excessive use of force and violent response against protesters, in particular religious minorities and Muslim students in various parts of India.

The house, with onset of proceedings, offered Fateha for the departed souls of martyred children, teachers, and staff of the Army Public School Peshawar in the terrorists attack in 2014. The house also offered Fateha for the security personnel, who embraced martyrdom in Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Shakargarh, and passengers died in an accident at Kan-Mehtarzai area of Balochistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, about India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, said, “Pakistani nation is standing with the oppressed Muslims of India and Kashmiri people and demands withdrawal of discriminatory Citizenship Act.”

The minister said brutal acts committed by the Indian police against Muslims particularly against students inside the Ali Garh University and Millia Islamia institution, where female students were also present, not spared. He pointed out that the Pakistan government had apprised the world future designs of India following annexation of Kashmir.

He also asked the Senate chairman and speaker to give names of parliamentarians from both houses for inclusion in the delegations to be sent abroad for parliamentary diplomacy on Kashmir.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif said that there was a need to learn lesson from history for the betterment of country. “December 16 is the day of accountability for the entire nation...Misfortunes are results of our deeds,” he said, mentioning that national interest should be priority on personal interests.

Another MNA from PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique said that there was a need to shun difference and make consensus on national interest.

PPP-P’s MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on his turn, said that the government needs to do practical diplomacy on this issue.

Earlier, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar told the house that Saudi Arabia had provided three billion dollars, UAE two billion dollars while Qatar provided 500 million dollars.

Hammad Azhar, responding to a question during the Questions Hour, said that the PTI government retired public debt of worth 9.1 billion dollars. He said the government had introduced Direct Credit System under which pension was directly deposited to pensioners’ account.