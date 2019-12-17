Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB’s Awareness Strategy has been appreciated by the World Economic Forum in its Global Competitive Index Report of 2019 in order to make people aware about the ill effects of corruption which is an honour for Pakistan and NAB.

The Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review Awareness and Prevention Strategy of NAB here.

He said that Bureau is mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption. He said this strategy remained very successful in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption.

Under this strategy, NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organizations, media, civil society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in Universities/Colleges at an early age. He said that as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has been appreciated by all segments of society.

He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. During the last 26 months, NAB has recovered Rs. 153 billion from corrupt elements and filed 630 corruption references in accountability courts. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB officer/official as they are considering eradication of corruption from the country as their national service.

He said that NAB’s top most priority is logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by adopting “Accountability for All” policy to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by using all its resources. He said that due to NAB’s proactive awareness and prevention strategy on “Accountability for All” today, NAB has become a vibrant and reputable organization.

The Chairman said that NAB has established more than 60 Prevention Committees throughout the country in order to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments to ease out their service delivery systems in order to address the problems of people at large which proved very successful in identify loopholes and thus their solutions with consultation. Due to NAB’s efforts and coordination with various public government departments, service delivery especially one window operations of CDA and ICT have been improving gradually.