Share:

As the country marked its remembrance of the brutal carnage claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), many took to Twitter to demand why the group's former spokesman was still at large in the country.

Ehsanullah Ehsan was once the Taliban's chief correspondent for the Pakistani media, sending videos of himself speaking on behalf of the militant group. It was Ehsan who announced to the world that the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a break-away faction of the TTP, was responsible for the Easter bombing in Lahore of 2016. According to Ehsan, the group meant to deliberately target Christian families on a day they were expected to be celebrating their holiday in public, killing at least 75 people, and injuring more than 300. The majority of the victims were women and children.

Ehsan is also the prime accused in one of world history's most deadly attacks on schools, the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014.

But Ehsan remains within Pakistan, free from any kind of confinement. In April 2017, the former ISPR in-charge, Asif Ghafoor shared that Ehsan had surrendered to the Pakistani military. In 2018, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the federal government to not give Ehsan clemency, for the court held directly responsible for many acts of terrorism, including the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in Mingora in 2012.

However, Ehsan was ultimately released nonetheless. Since then, Ehsan has kept a low-profile in the country.

On social media, politicians, academics, journalists, and lawyers expressed their resentment against the state for failing to take action against Ehsan.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari tweeted: "Today we remember the senseless violence that led to the martyrdom of 130 children in APS Peshawar. The fact the Ehsanullah Ehsan has not been prosecuted is a stain on our national character. My thoughts and prayers with the families still searching for answers and justice."

Dr. Nida Kirmani, a sociologist, said: "5 years since one of the most horrific days in Pakistan’s history, and we’re still asking, where is Ehsanullah Ehsan? Why have he and his enablers not been brought to justice?"

Many sarcastically called Ehsan a "state guest". The Awami National Party leader, Asfandyar Wali, seems to have coined the phrasing in last year's remembrance of the Peshawar attack.

ANP leader Bushra Gohar wrote: "Other than trivialising the APS massacre by releasing songs & building monuments, what has been done to ensure justice? Why is the judicial inquiry under wraps? Why is Ehsanullah Ehsan not charged & under trial?"

Little official information is available to learn more of Ehsanullah Ehsan's case, but the fact remains that he is still a free man who has not been held culpable for the crimes he has confessed to.