After spending more than two decades in actively watching and reporting on Indo-Pak relations, I feel forced to state that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should not have initiated the discussion to highlight the violent backlash, the Modi Government had trigged within its country by recklessly amending its citizenship-related laws.

The amendments enforced in these laws, no doubt, reflect supremacist obsessions, historically associated with Hitler’s Germany. They clearly represent the majoritarian contempt for all minorities living in India, especially the Muslims.

Almost every sixth Indian, by birth, is a Muslim. But the Modi government wants all of them to accept the status of second-class citizens, if not concede being absolute aliens who had reached the said country like invaders.

Muslims, who had migrated from Bangladesh and Burma to various North Eastern States of India many decades ago, particularly Assam, are the immediate targets. All of them are now being vulnerable to possibly sending to internment camps, on grounds of having no “legitimate papers,” before eventually being forced back to their “real” countries of origin.

Mass scale protests had erupted against the enforced amendments in multiple cities of India. Assam is virtually paralyzed for the past three days. After pushing protestors to their homes by imposing curfew, the Indian government has also disconnected them with the world by blocking the Internet access.

The Japanese Prime Minister was scheduled to have a summit meeting with his Indian counterpart in the capital of Assam. Through the said summit, India wanted to project itself as a major stakeholder of the games being played around South China Sea. Due to mass scale protests, however, the Japanese Prime Minister had to cancel his visit.

Bangladesh is deeply annoyed and upset, in spite of being too friendly to India thanks to consistent acquiescence Hasina Wajid’s government has been maintaining with its “big brother” for so many decades. Defending the enforcement of new amendments, however, Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India and a potential successor to Modi, contemptuously described migrants from Bangladesh as “termite.” He claimed that they were taking “refuge in India” after not being able to survive with “miserable poverty” of their country.

World Bank collected data, however, clearly show that Bangladesh is increasingly emerging as the fast developing country in whole of South Asia. Its annual rate of economic growth is touching 8-plus percent, while India is finding it extremely difficult even to reach the figure of five. Per Capita Income in Assam remains stuck at 1100 US dollars, while in Bangladesh it had already reached the figure of 1700. You certainly need to be shamelessly audacious to contemptuously call Bangladesh as poor and miserable country in given circumstances. Bigots, all across the world, however, only look for “alternative facts.” Disregarding fact-based reason, they simply prefer to incite passion by inventing fake stories.

Amit Shah had also done the same and in the process compelled the Hasina Wajid’s government to reconsider its lovey-dovey relations with India. Even the West Bengal of India is not happy with enforced amendments. Kolkata, its capital, witnessed peoples’ fury and the Chief Minister of that province has firmly begun demanding the repeal of enforced amendments. She is not alone to demand this; five other chief ministers, including of the Eastern Punjab fully endorsed her demand.

And On Sunday, Police in New Delhi literally invaded the Jamia Millia, a prestigious university with solid history of promoting “Indian nationalism” amongst its students, mostly of Muslim origin, since the 1920s, like an army marching into the “enemy territory.”

The Modi government is certainly finding it too difficult to cope with the backlash, both within and outside the country. Besides suffering embarrassment with Japan, it had annoyed the “friendly” Bangladesh and also forced many powerful quarters in the USA to question the “secular” credentials of India.

In the given conditions, to my humble mind, the “Official” Pakistan should have appeared as if disinterested to the mess, Modi government had willfully created with its audacious acts.

Yet, the national assembly of Pakistan could have vigorously discussed the current scene in India through initiatives taken by its members in their “individual capacity.” At the end of an exhaustive discussion on the matter, the foreign minister could have explained the Government of Pakistan’s position on the discussed matter thorough reading a smartly drafted written statement.

But I must also confess that Shah Mehmood Qureshi did sound genuinely moved and spontaneous while discussing the ongoing chaos in India, triggered by the passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB). The Modi government, however, would work overtime to project his speech as an attempt to “malign India.”

The spontaneous, spirited and occasionally violent backlash, the CAB had triggered would then be projected as “Pakistan sponsored.” The bigots of the RSS and the BJP would try to use it like a convenient diversion by inventing fake stories. And a deeply disturbing humane story could cunningly be pushed to a basket that already is full to capacity, when it comes Indo-Pak tensions.

But Shah Mehmood’s initiative also helped the government to momentarily forget and prepare itself for managing an entirely different sort of daunting task that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had pushed before it by releasing the detailed judgment on a very delicate and sensitive matter Monday evening.

The Apex Court of Pakistan had clearly stated that the current laws and the Constitution of Pakistan do not empower the Prime Minister to extend the tenure of a Chief of Army Staff. We rather require comprehensive legislation to set the clear rules in this regard.

The cursory reading of the detailed judgment also compels a non-legal mind to imagine as if the Apex Court had not asked for new rules regarding the appointment and tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff only. The expected legislation should also set SOPs for the whole chain of the senior level command of the Pak Army.

Even after the release of much-awaited detailed judgment, hardly a person, including MNAs with many years of parliamentary experience, had any satisfactory answer to the question whether the Apex Court had directed for a Constitutional Amendment. Or, the mere act of parliament would be considered suffice to do the needful.

It was but obvious that the Imran Government would prefer to seek “the review” of the detailed judgment. It would desperately want that the Prime Minister must continue to savor the “discretionary privilege” of appointing the Chief of Army Staff and extend his tenure, if need be.

So far, the Supreme Court had never altered the fundamental principles of law, set in its detailed decisions, whenever approached for “the review”. The Imran government should rather not expect eluding the enormous task that had been pushed to its table by the Apex Court.

It has to find effective means, to begin with, to engage the opposition for delivering the comprehensive legislation, as demanded by the Apex Court. That would surely demand employing the strategy of give and take. Seriously wonder, how far the “corruption-hating” PTI is willing to walk for taking the opposition on board.