LAHORE - After conclusion of the ICC Women's Championship ODI series, the focus has now shifted to the shorter format of the game with Pakistan and England women locking horns in three T20Is at Kinrara Oval in Malaysia today (Tuesday). Pakistan, having made three changes in their squad from the one that played the three one-dayers, will hope that the change in format also brings a change in their fortunes. The Bismah Maroof-led team have won six of their 11 matches this year and enter the series after securing a 3-0 whitewash against Bangladesh. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “This series provides us a good opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup next year. England are a quality side and we enter this series at the back of a decent run in T2oIs this year. So, this will be an exciting series. "We are looking to end this year on a high after whitewashing Bangladesh in Lahore as it will help us carry momentum to Australia. There are three changes in the line-up from the one that played the ODI series. This will help us to have a look at all the players in contention for the T20 World Cup next year."

England captain Heather Knight said: “Pakistan are a much-improved side from when we played them in 2016. It is great for the game to see them improve, but we’ve got a job to do and these T20Is are important preparation for the T20 World Cup. "Everyone is fighting to get into the World Cup team, so there’s a lot to look forward to over this series."