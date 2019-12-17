Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the mushroom growth of private housing societies in the surroundings of new Islamabad International Airport, it was informed by Federal Minister for Interior.

A meeting in this regard was held at Ministry of Interior, which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and attended by the commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Member Planning and Design Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and the representatives of Civil Aviation Authority.

According to sources, the federal minister explained that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally observed mushroom growth of housing societies in the surroundings of new Islamabad International Airport and expressed his concern over said rapid developments.

He has stressed that the illegal developments in the vicinity of new airport should be curtailed while the building bylaws should be enforced in approved housing societies properly.

CDA’s Member Planning and Design briefed about the on ground situation and stated that the airport is surrounded by three districts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock while the residential area of Islamabad is not came under the radius of airport.

He informed that CDA has given certain NOCs to the private housing societies in zone-II of Islamabad, whereas, he also informed about the status of illegal settlements at Sector G-12 and H-13.

It was also informed in the meeting that there are a large number of approved as well as unapproved housing schemes in the surroundings of new airport but most of them fall under the limits of Rawalpindi district.

According to details shared, there are a total of 21 private housing schemes including 18 approved and 3 unapproved housing schemes in the neighbourhood of new airport. The approved housing societies includes Mumtaz City, Top City, PECHS, Khudadad City, University Town, Tarnol Housing PAF, Taj Residentia, Shalimar Town, Fasial Town, Gulshan-e-Fatima, Foreign Officer Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, CBR town, Kohsar View, Gandara City, Elite Housing, Capital Smart City and Airport Garden while the illegal or un-approved housing societies are the Avenue, Airport Residentia and New Airport Town.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Administration including Rawalpindi Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi briefed the minister over the progress of anti-encroachment drive and also highlighted the problems that they are facing.

The RDA officials informed that his organisation is continuously doing operations against illegal housing societies and recently razed several offices and buildings of illegal housing societies.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah insists on regulating the system of residential and commercial developmental projects surrounding Islamabad Airport.

The federal minister was of the view that having development projects is progressive thing but there has to be a proper mechanism to execute the idea.

“There should not be any compensation when it comes to countering the encroachment issue,” he added.

The minister asked the administration to formulate proper rules and regulations for the developmental growth.

He further insisted on ensuring that the terms and conditions set by the administrative authorities are followed closely.

“All stakeholders must ensure that no rules are violated,” he said.

He appreciated the work done by the administration to counter the problems.

Any assistance needed from centre to deal with encroachment issues will be provided in every possible way, the minister ensured.

The Rawalpindi administration informed the minister that in order to keep track of the construction process around the airport and other areas, a software called GIS will be used that will improve the monitoring and efficiency of the process.