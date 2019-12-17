Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Geneva on Monday to co-convene the First Global Refugee Forum.

On arrival at the airport, the prime minister was received by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva Khalil Hashmi and representatives of the Swiss Government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, Permanent Representative of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to World Trade Organisation Geneva Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha were also present, as per the PM Office.

​The Global Refugee Forum – the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century – is being jointly hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland.

PM Imran along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany have been invited to co-convene the forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees.

The prime minister will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees at the forum, PM Office added.

During his stay in Geneva, the prime minister will also have bilateral interaction with his counterparts and the UN leadership and attend a luncheon hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.