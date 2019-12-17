Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has planned to create a completely digital environment to ensure efficient regulatory operations and assembling critical data of the educational and professional sectors.

According to an official of PMC, 24-hour helpline and customer service facility has been organised, which will be operational soon to provide all students and doctors a toll free number.

He added this facility will help doctors and students to have their queries answered including update of status of their pending applications if any.

He said that the new website of the commission has been made functional on an urgent basis and is fully functional. An email info@pmc.pakistan.gov.pk has been functional and all students and doctors have been asked to send their queries and applications on the same which are being responded to on a daily and immediate basis.

He said that the IT networking system has been enabled in PMC providing internet and connectivity on an immediate basis.

while further requirements for the complete digitalisation of PMC is being processed and will be undertaken on an expedited basis to enable students and doctors to process their applications online and efficiently.

He said that the process of new student registration and the issuance of provisional licenses to students about to graduate has been overhauled and simplified doing away with unnecessary repetitive documentations previously demanded from students.

He said that new forms for registration of fresh students and for grant of provisional licenses are being sent to the colleges and universities in the coming week and provided to students online.