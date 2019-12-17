Share:

ATTOCK - The district police along with the personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted a mock anti-terrorism exercise to check preparedness for any unpleasant incident at Cadet College Hassanabdal on Monday. Personnel of Quick Response Force, the Counter-Terrorism Department, Elite Force and police participated in the drill to check preparedness of law enforcement agencies and ability to cope with any untoward incident besides educating the staff and students on how to evacuate the premises in case of emergency, officials informed. During the mock drill, a group of armed men attacked across Cadet College, charging down a hallway and conducted classroom breaches as part of the exercise. Later, the personnel of Quick Response Force (QRF), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Forces and local police carried out an operation for clearing the college from attacked. Duirng the mock exercise, all the intruders were over powered and their weapons were seized by the officials after clearing the compound. QRF, CTD and Elite Forces personnel covered their faces when conducted operation. District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari informed newsmen that the main aim of the drill was to check security forces’ response and preparedness in case of any emergency.

APS martyrs remembered

SARGODHA - Mass prayer ceremonies were held to pay homage to the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar. Local journalists along with civil society members and people from different walks of life gathered at Press Club and Union of Journalists office. On the occasion, speakers in their speeches said that innocent martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar could never be forgotten, adding that their sacrifice of the innocent children would go down in the history in golden words. The participants prayed for peace and rest of the departed souls and fortitude for their parents and other family members. Journalists also held a rally at Company Bagh in this regard.