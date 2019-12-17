Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has stopped illegal import of sub-standard mobile devices with the implementation of Device Identification Registration & Blocking System, statement said on Monday.

Statement issued by PTA said that since implementation of PTA Device Identification Registration & Blocking System, the use of fake, sub-standard mobile devices being imported via informal and illegal channels has been stopped.

It said that the import of smart phones in 11 months of 2019, as of November 30th, stands at 7.64 million. In comparison, the import of smart phones in 2018 (Jan-Dec) was 7.24 million.

Apart from smart phones, other devices having 3G and 4G technology functionality, such as IoT, Dongles, Tablets etc., imported in 2018 (Jan-Dec) were 4.82 million, whereas in 11 months of 2019 (Jan-Nov), 7.11 million devices have so far been imported.

Furthermore, 4G devices connected to mobile operator’s networks have increased from 18 per cent in January 2018 to 31 per cent as of Nov 2019. Whereas, 3G devices connected to their networks have decreased from 19 per cent in January 2018 to 13 per cent as of November 2019. This reflects those users prefer to migrate/utilise 4G based devices over 3G.

Contrary to certain media reports, the mobile broad band (BB) penetration has also increased from 51.8 million subscribers in Jan, 2018 to 76.4 million in November 2019 showing an increase of 24.6 million (47.49%) due to increased usage of smart phones. It is also important to mention that 4G smart phones are being sold in Pakistan from Rs6,450 to Rs11,000.