Kate Hudson’s fashion challenge

LOS ANGELES -: Kate Hudson admitted that creating a budget-friendly and environmentally conscious fashion brand has been challenging

The 40-year-old actress’ latest collection for her brand HappyXNature was created in collaboration with Repreve, a provider of material created from recycled plastic bottles and Kate admitted it hasn’t always been easy.

She told WWD: ‘’At this point, there isn’t one thing that’s in design that doesn’t have an eco-element to it. Everything is conscious and yet we’re selling a $78 dress. Or, something that would normally be a $450 dress, we’re selling at $250. A lot of it is 100 percent recycled.

‘’I have to be honest, it’s not easy. There are some things that are easy that if people aren’t doing, they’re just not being responsible. But at the end of the day, you run these big businesses and by changing the way you do things, your entire business could fall.’’

Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury Festival

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift is to headline Glastonbury Festival.

It has been announced that the ‘Lover’ hitmaker will close the famous Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening at Worthy Farm in 2020.

Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: ‘’I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there’’

Whilst festival founder Michael Eavis said: ‘’I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.’’

Festival organiser Emily Eavis was similarly exciting, sharing Taylor’s post on social media with the caption: ‘’Taylor! Yes! ‘’

It comes after it was revealed that Sir Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury’s Saturday night slot for the event’s 50th anniversary.

Responding to an announcement on the festival’s official Twitter page last month, McCartney replied: ‘’Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!’’ Organiser Emily Eavis was thrilled by the news, and insisted booking the ‘Let It Be’ hitmaker was ‘’an absolute dream come true’’.