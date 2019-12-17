Share:

KARACHI - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has given us a separate country and independent identification not only in the region but also across the globe. We should be grateful to the Almighty Allah for such a beautiful motherland and we must also thank the Quaid and people who were part of the Pakistan Move­ment.

These views were expressed by the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed on Monday.

“From north to south and east to west, this country has its unique recognition which makes it different from the rest of the world,” he added.

The Rangers DG was the chief guest at the programme arranged by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh as part of the Shukriya Jinnah, a campaign that aimed to paid tribute to the leadership and vi­sion of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To celebrate the 144th birth anni­versary of the Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised the Faith Declamation Contest at the Karachi University’s HEJ Professor Dr Salimuzzaman Siddiqi Au­ditorium.

Various schools and colleges par­ticipated in the event and laptops, gold medals, tablets and mobile phones were distributed among the winners. The DG Sindh Maj Gen Omar Ahmed said that declamation contests were part of creating awareness among the masses.

“It also shows that young minds are very talented and observe things in-depth and also capable to ex­press what they see and what they feel,” he added.

He informed the audience that after the 9/11 incident, the world had witnessed major changes in global politics and Muslim communities and countries were almost cut off by the west. Paki­stan and other Muslim countries in the nearby regions were most affected due to changes in policies of the west which occurred after the terrible incident in the United States of America.

He said that Pakistani public and mili­tary successfully manage to defuse the situation which take place after the 9/11 attack and show the positive face of the nation to the world. He further said that military leadership cannot address the challenges and difficulties faced by the country without the help and support of the country fellows.

The DG Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed men­tioned that the pub­lic and the army of Pakistan are united. He promised that vio­lence would not be tolerated in the soci­ety in any conditions and rangers would not let people down.

He observed that incident of APS was happened five years ago but still we feel the pain of the families of the victims and committed to defeat the enemies.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Pro­fessor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shared that due to tireless efforts of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah we have Pakistan as the independent country and we are living in a sovereign state.

He observed that Quaid-e-Azam wanted to run this country through the constitution, not by power. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the Father of the Nation had the vision that minorities would have the liberty to observe their faith without any fear or pressure.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam has a lot of dreams and plans for this country but unfortunately, we have not followed his lead at all. He urged to de­velop the culture of dialogue to reduce the elements of intolerance and extrem­ism in the society.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that people often claimed that difficult task cannot be accomplished in the country but the restoration of peace in Karachi is a clear example that we can do any­thing and everything we want to do. This is our responsibility to think and plan what we can do for our beloved Pakistan. “The army and rangers have played a very important role in bring­ing the peace back in the megacity. The rangers have also arranged a series of programs to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah which will surely help the youngsters and con­nect them to history.