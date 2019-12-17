Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in its ongoing cleanliness campaign has removed 4,865 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantonment on the 11th day of the cleanliness drive.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success. He said the whole machinery was being used for removal of garbage and waste from all cantonment areas while all available resources were being utilised to fulfil the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the cantonment which had phone numbers of the relevant officers with their names.

He said after completion of the campaign on December 21, all collection points and areas would be sprayed.

Meanwhile, the board issued 775 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 275 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile RCB in its drive against encroachments also confiscated four trucks of goods from Tench Bhatta, Naseerabad, Alabad and Saddar areas.