LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the Army Public School (APS) tragedy was the worst and the most painful incident in the recent history.

He said this at a ceremony at the main Mosque of Chief Minister’s office on the fifth anniversary of APS Peshawar tragedy which was attended by Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah, who also led the prayers for the martyrs.

The chief minister said wounds of APS Peshawar were still alive as innocent children and their teachers were mercilessly butchered. The nation fully shares the pain of bereaved families, he added.

Usman Buzdar said APS Peshawar carnage united the nation in war against terrorism and memories of this tragedy would forever remain alive.

Assembly members Sanaullah Mastikhil, Ch. Shabaz Ahmad, officials of the CM Office, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and others attended the prayer ceremony.

Similarly, Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar. In his message on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, he said the APS students embraced martyrdom while getting education. He said coward terrorists targeted the innocent children and shocked the whole nation.

5th anniversary of APS attack observed

The minister said the great sacrifices rendered by the children for establishing peace would be remembered

forever.

Also, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack and their families.

Addressing a ceremony at Mansoora, he said the sacrifice of innocent children united the nation against terrorism and enemies of Pakistan. He emphasised the need for implementation of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Amirs Liaqat Baloch, Professor Ibrahim, Rashid Naseem and other leaders also participated in the event.

The participants prayed for the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and also vowed to continue support to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan, on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, said that sacrifices of students and teachers martyred in the attack would always be remembered. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at PHA Headquarters.

All PHA officials observed one-minute silence in this regard. The participants also offered Fateha for the martyrs.

The DG said every religion considered killing of humanity as terrorism, adding that 150 martyrs including 132 children, sacrificed their lives for in the APS incident. PHA Director (Headquarters) Mudasar Ijaz and all directors were also present on the occasion.

The participants of a memorial camp held here in front of the Lahore Press Club demanded justice for innocent children and teachers, who lost their lives in the terror attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on December 16, 2014 and victims of all other terrorist attacks.

The camp was organized by Rawadari Tehreek (RT) on Monday, which was joined by RT Chairman Samson Salamat, RT President Vickram Manzoor, Human Rights Wing leader Naseer Ahmad, Pandit Bhaghat Lal Khokar and others.

Albayrak Group of Companies on Monday organized a candlelit vigil in memory of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar martyrs on the 5th anniversary of horrific incident.

Students from Jamia Naeemia joined the commemoration ceremony and participated in Quran Khawani for the APS victims. The students and participants of the event offered Fateha for the departed souls and also prayed for their bereaved families.

A billboard carrying portraits of the martyrs was also displayed where students and Albayrak officials lit candles and placed the roses to express solidarity with the martyrs of Peshawar carnage.

Time could never heal or make us forget the school children who went to school and never came back, said Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, while addressing a walk on Monday organized in connection with the fifth anniversary of Army Public School, Peshawar massacre.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq also participated in the walk from the university’s Clock Tower to Main Gate.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Tariq said that children and youth of Pakistan had failed the terrorists and they could not deter them from their journey to enlightenment. She along the Vice Chancellor also planted a tree on the university campus in the name of martyrs of APS, Peshawar

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said pain and agony, they still felt, for attack on innocent schoolchildren in Peshawar could not be described in words. He announced establishing memorial garden for Army Public School, Peshawar martyrs on the new campus of GCU.

Ms. Kashmala Tariq and Prof. Zaidi called upon the students to plant trees in the memory of the martyred school children.

Later, one-minute silence was also observed by the participants of the walk in the memory of victims of APS Peshawar massacre.