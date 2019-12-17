Share:

LAHORE - Remington Pharma thumped Rijas Group by 8-2½ in the Gobis Paints Polo Cup 2019 final played here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC).

Mustafa Monnoo emerged as hero of the day from Remington Pharma, who contributed with a quartet while his teammates Agha Musa hammered a hat-trick and Farasat Ali Chattha scored one goal. From Rijas Group, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Kamran Noor-ud-din and Haseeb Minhas converted one goal apiece.

Remington Pharma dominated the match right from the word go as they hammered a hat-trick of goals – two by Agha Musa and one by Mustafa Monnoo - against one goal by Rijas Group by Kamran to finish the first chukker having 3-1 lead. Remington Pharma maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they added two more goals in their tally, enhancing their lead to 5-1.

Rijas Group showed some resistance in the third chukker as they fired in a field goal through Haseeb Minhas to reduce the margin to 5-2, but Remington further stretched their lead to 7-2 by converting two field goals through Farasat Ali Chattha and Agha Musa. The only goal of the fourth and last chukker came from Mustafa Monnoo, who completed his quartet while guided his side to well-deserving title victory by 8-2½.

Gobis Paints COO Maj (R) Waseem graced the final as chief guest and he, along with Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, distributed shields and prizes among the winners. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab lauded Gobis Points for sponsoring the game of kings and knights for the second time in this season. He hoped that they will continue to support this game and help us in flourishing it in the entire country.