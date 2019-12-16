Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Law College students Syeda Hadiqa Batool and Rabab Nargis got second and third position in the Annual Examination, 2019 of the University of the Punjab.

Syeda Hadiqa Batool achieved 331 marks securing second position and Rabab Nargis secured 3rd position with 330 marks in the University of the Punjab.

Rawalpindi Law College is the ideal legal education institution in the Rawalpindi Division. It prepares professional lawyers with practical skills of argumentation and communication.

The credit of distinction in the university result of academic year 2019 goes to untiring efforts of the teachers and students of Rawalpindi Law College.

This distinctive achievement made the administration of the college proud of its academic planning for the students.

Rawalpindi Law College will keep these distinctions up in future as well.