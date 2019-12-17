Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as seven persons were injured when a gas cylinder fitted to a rickshaw exploded in front of the Peshawar High Court due to gas leakage on Monday. Soon after the blast, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site, and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Police also reached site of the incident, and cordoned it off for investigation. Those who were injured were identified as rickshaw driver Javed, constable Shahbaz, Naeem, Shehryar, Khalil while the identity of the other two could not be established.