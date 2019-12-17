Share:

Does anyone remember The Remembrance Day which used to be commemorated in our pre-partitioned educational institutions, govt. offices and by the armed forces of the British common wealth countries by observing a silence for 2 minutes at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month (11:11:11 that is; 11:00 am, 11 November) each year to pay homage to the dead of the World War -1 (1914-1918)? Though the hostilities formally ended with the signing of the armistice between Germany and the Allieds yet, the First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919.

Also little do we know of Sepoy Khuda Dad Khan (later Subedar) hailing from Distt. Chakwal, Pakistan, who was the first ever Muslim to be awarded the Victoria Cross the highest British Army award for gallantry in war, equivalent to our Nishan e Haider during the First World War on October 31st, 1914. A Commemorative Stone was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum, U.K. in his honour today by Lord Ahmed the U K Communities Minister.

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi.