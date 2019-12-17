Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Residents of Chak 252/GB Lasoori distributed sweets and chanted jubilation slogans when they heard the news that Sajid Javed of their village who is also former British chancellor of the exchequer(finance minister) and home secretary(interior minister) has again won as British parliament member for the third consecutive time in the general election held on Dec 12.

Sajid Javed is from a farmer family of Chak 252/GB Lasoori and is the son of late Abdul Ghani Javed who and his family had migrated to UK in 60’s and Sajid Javed had born in 1969 in UK .Sajid is a leading British Conservative Party politician. He is the first Asian and first Muslim who reached to very important British state offices. He was first time elected as MP in 2010.

His native village’s former PPP district president Zafar Iqbal Marhata said that it is a great honour for the whole district that Sajid belongs to the village’s very gentle family has gained succeeded in UK general election as MP for third time. He hoped that he again will be given an important portfolio in upcoming Conservative party government. He informed that last time Sajid had visited his hometown in 1996 and although he again visited Pakistan as British secretary home (interior minister) in Sep 2018 but he could not come to his village and few of his village people and relatives had met him at Lahore.

He added that score of people of Toba district came to greet his uncle Ch Abdul Hameed (who recently reached here from UK on few weeks visit) over his nephew’s victory in the UK general election. Former district bar association president who also belongs to the same village, Ch Shahid Iqbal said that every resident of the village is happy over Sajid’s success in the election. He hoped that after getting new portfolio in UK government, Mr Sajid will do something for getting UK grant for the development of his village.