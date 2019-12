Share:

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give a pep talk Monday to a new group of Conservative Party lawmakers as he begins his push to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal.

Johnson will welcome 109 newly elected colleagues, many of them coming from parts of the country that were once strongholds of the opposition Labour Party.

Buoyed by the party’s decisive win in last week’s election, Johnson will move fast to deliver on his campaign mantra to “get Brexit done.”