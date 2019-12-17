Share:

Fresh violence was reported from parts of Delhi on Tuesday against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by the country's Parliament last week, TV media reports said.

The Delhi Police personnel used teargas shells to disperse the protesters in East Delhi, particularly in Seelampur area. Ten people were arrested for indulging in arson during violent protests.

"Ten people, some of them with criminal records, have been arrested for indulging in arson and setting vehicles on fire during protests," a police official said. "None of those arrested are university students."

Police said they were carrying out raids to arrest other people involved in the violence.

Business establishments and shops were shut and Delhi Metro services closed at various places due to the ongoing violence.

According to the TV reports, hundreds of enraged protesters resorted to stone-pelting on the police personnel who faced a tough time in controlling the mobs. Several vehicles, including buses, bikes, and others were damaged or set ablaze by the protesters.

This was the second occasion when violence was reported against the CAA from Delhi alone. Two days ago, on Sunday several protesters and cops were injured in southeast Delhi, particularly near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, when thousands of protesters clashed with the policemen.

The CAA was passed by the country's parliament last week, after which Indian President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the new legislation.

The new act aims at granting citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to six communities -- Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Parsi and Christianity -- from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, it has kept out Muslim immigrants from applying for citizenship.

Opposition parties and civil society members in India criticized the act as contrary to secular principles enshrined in India's constitution as it excludes Muslims.

With this new act, the centre government would grant Indian citizenship to those non-Muslim immigrants who had entered the country illegally until Dec. 31, 2014. People in various northeastern states fear granting of citizenship to immigrants would endanger their ethnic status.

Massive protests have rocked three northeastern states, namely Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya over the controversial act, following which authorities imposed curfew and suspended mobile internet services.