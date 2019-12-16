Share:

KARACHI-Ruling the television screens with her current on-air successful dramas IshqZahenaseeb, Jo TuChahey and Mohabbat Na Kariyo, one of the most lauded actresses Zarnish Khan has just signed yet another exciting project, ‘Ye DilMera’.

Sharing the screen with SajalAly (Noor-ul-AinZaman) and AhadRaza Mir (Amaan), Zarnish plays a pivotal role which is bound to leave a mark in the viewer’s mind.

Ye DilMera has been produced under the banner of MominaDuraid Productions. Written by Humsafar’s acclaimed writer FarhatIshtiaq, the drama is directed by AehsunTalish.

The serial boasts a stellar cast, including Zarnish Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, AhadRaza Mir, Sajal Ali, Mira Sethi, Rabia Butt and Maryam Mirza.

The narrative explores the undeniable chemistry and magnetic attraction between Adnan Siddiqui (Mir Farooq Zaman) and Zarnish Khan’s (Amaan’s mother) characters, both of which are completely opposite from each other. Shrouded in mysteries, we see Zarnish Khan’s character as the most prominent one. She plays the part of an independent strong lady who doesn’t compromise on her values no matter what the situation may be. As luck has it, Aman’s mother (Zarnish) is haunted by an obsessed sinister business man, Mir Farooq Zaman played by Adnan Siddiqui. The recent episode unravels riddles to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

The audience is bombarded with numerous questions: where’s Amaan’s mother? Why does Amaan have all those dark moments about his mother? Has something awful happened with Amaan’s mother in the past? What’s the mystery between Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish Khan? We are eagerly waiting to watch the coming episodes and resolve the riddles!