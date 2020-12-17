Share:

rawalpindi-A high level 13th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting amongst all Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan was held at Headquarters of Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Chairman IATF.

The meeting was attended by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), KP Secretariat (formerly FATA Secretariat), Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC KP), Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP), Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Police, Pakistan Railways Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, KP Police, Balochistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Narcotics Control Punjab, Excise & Taxation Sindh, Excise & Taxation KP, Excise & Taxation Balochistan, Excise & Taxation Gilgit-Baltistan, Excise & Taxation AJK, Afghan Refugees Commissionerate Peshawar, Malakand Levies KP, Blochistan Levies Quetta, National Logistic Cell (GHQ) Rawalpindi and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). DG ANF welcomed the participants of the meeting.

Main objective of the meeting was to ponder upon prevailing challenges, synergize counter narcotics operations, fine tune coordination and cooperation among LEAs for effective drug control and to accrue maximum benefits from the jurisdiction of respective departments.