LAHORE - During the last 3 months, 19 complaints received from various complainants of 13 districts regarding abusing their children at the hands of criminals. While taking quick action in this regard, Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retired,) Azam Suleman Khan, police and other concerned agencies were taken on board to provide relief to the affectees immediately. These complaints received from Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Vehari, Sargodha and Sahiwal. The abused children were included 10 boys and 9 girls aging between 2 to 15 years. The most pathetic and miserable incident of rape was occurred with a deaf and dumb handicapped girl of district Sahiwal. She was abused at her house when she was alone due to absence of her father who was supposed to be in his fields. According to DPO Sahiwal, police not only lodged the FIR, but also arrested the criminal immediately. The challan of this case was also submitted in the court and the criminal was sent to the jail on judicial remand.

While, appreciating the performance of the Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children, Ombudsman Punjab stated that the Department is working day-and-night to eliminate such menace from the society by ensuring to continue the assistance for the Hon’ble Courts in this regard concluded the Ombudsman Punjab.