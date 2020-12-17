Share:

KHANEWAL - As many as 239 FIR were registered against the farmers for burning crops remains and causing smog in the atmosphere of surrounding areas.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer to review the measures to plug chances of smog, the DC was apprised that 86 farmers were put behind the bar. Similarly, 77 kilns were shifted on zigzag technology.

The official said that work was in progress to put another 33 kilns on zigzag technology. Similarly, the kilns of conventional styles had been closed till December 31.

The Deputy Commissioner directed staffers of Environment Department to keep inspecting industrial units and discourage units creating smoke. He also urged upon officials to guide public and carry on awareness campaign about pollution in atmosphere.