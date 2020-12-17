Share:

lahore-As many as 30 deaths and 535 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the Punjab province.

According to the record shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 128,673 while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3,452 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 354 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,72 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,6 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,18 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,4 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali, 4 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang and in Bhakkar.