Accountability court on Thursday carried out hearing on Ramzan Sugar Mills with reference to case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

According to the sources, the court has considered all exception from the hearing request of Shehbaz Sharif and directed the witnesses of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for testimonies.

Earlier, accountability court had signified PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Both the summoned appealed not guilty in the reference and their solicitor plead the court to extend the time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

NAB had declared that a money-drain was built in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, and other accused in the case, were in government while Shahbaz Sharif was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, was also fined.