NAUSHEHROFEROZE - In order to ensure implementation over standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding Covid-19 pandemic the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Amaar Hussain visited different areas of the city and fined various violators.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the ADC imposed fines to shop owners, hotels, sweets shops, sanitary shops and iron stores on violating corona precautions.

ADC also penalised drivers of public transport vans at Allah Wala Chowk and asked drivers and passengers to wear masks and use hand sanitisers. The ADC fined Shah Latif sweet mart and ordered to seal it. He imposed a fine on Dewan Bakers for dealing customers who were not wearing masks. The ADC directed shop keepers to provide masks to every customer and not to allow anyone to enter the shop without a mask. The ADC imposed a fine worth Rs14500 to the violators.