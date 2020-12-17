Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday observed sixth anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. According to LAC spokesperson, Alhamra arranged different programs and the day was started with the theme of ”Hum Tum Ko Nahi Bholay”. A condolence gathering was held in the committee room of Alhamra which was attended by Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Aslam Dogar, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and other officers of the Culture department. During condolence gathering, all participants prayed for the martyrs of APS tragedy. On the occasion, Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said, “I salute the families of all those who were martyred in the tragedy.” He said that the patience of their families was exemplary, adding that the sacrifices of APS teachers were unforgettable. LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the December 16, 2014, undoubtedly was a black day in the history of Pakistan. Rai said that Alhamra arranged different activities to pay tribute to the victims of the APS attack.