LAHORE - Federal government on Wednesday handed over District Disease Surveillance & Response Units, set up with the assistance of USAID, to the provinces. Announcement was made at a video link meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. Ms Julie from USAID, Health Ministers of all provinces and key stakeholders participated in the meeting. Dr Faisal Sultan and Ms Julie elaborated the utility of the Disease, Surveillance and Response Units.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am extremely grateful to the Federal Government and the USAID on setting up of these units in all 36 districts of the province. The Disease Surveillance and Response Units shall be extremely helpful in battling the second wave of the Corona Pandemic. These units shall be pivotal for precise data collection from all districts. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shall be responsible for the monitoring of the centers.

The Units shall provide necessary support to implement the Integrated Program for Communicable Disease Control.

As many as 493 Health Managers of Rapid Response teams have been imparted training on COVID-19 so far.

The capacity of the Command and Control Centre to monitor the Corona Pandemic shall be enhanced with USAID support. More training shall be provided to our professionals on Infection Prevention and Control. The training of the District Health Authority staff shall be conducted also very soon. I reiterate my gratitude to the Federal Government and the USAID for supporting the provincial health department.”

She said that all resources were being mobilized to control the second wave of the corona pandemic.

The morale of health professionals was very high in the wake of the pandemic. She appealed people to take precautionary measures to control the pandemic.

She emphasized that people must avoid large public gatherings.