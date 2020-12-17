Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the government was providing all possible resources to minorities for their welfare in the country. He said this while participating in a cake cutting ceremony in Mayo Hospital on the request of Christian paramedical staff. The minister said that special measures had been taken under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for prosperity and protection of minorities.

He urged the community to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by the government

to prevent COVID-19 should be ensured and all precautionary measures should be taken during worship in churches.