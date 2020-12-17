Share:

Islamabad-BuhatAla.com has emerged as the winner in the prestigious Start-up World Cup (Europe & Asia Regions). The event, Start-up World Cup is the largest startup pitch competition in the world, involving regional finals in many countries. The event was hosted by Startup Grind team (Colin Donohue) and Bill Reichert (Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures). There were 84 Chapters from 43 countries that participated in the event. The host city of the event was Tbilisi, Georgia (10-12 Dec 2020). The winners of the regional chapters will compete in the Grand Finale in San Francisco in Nov 2021. The winner will also get $1,000,000 investment prize from Pegasus Tech Ventures. The judges in the competition were Deborah Magid, Partner, IBM Ventures. Angelo del Priore, Partner, HP Ventures. Marvin Liao, former head of 500 Startups San Francisco accelerators, an investor in over 400 startups and McLain Southworth, Partner at Crosslink Capital. The final event in San Francisco will have the star guest list that includes Barrack Obama and Elon Musk. BuhatAla.com team was led by Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, who is a serial entrepreneur has got a doctorate in information security.