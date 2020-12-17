Share:

Azad Kashmir offered attractive investment possibilities in many areas including hydropower, tourism, mining, furniture and handicrafts that should be exploited by the local and overseas Pakistanis to achieve lucrative outcomes.

This was stated by Faheem Ahmed Abbasi, Additional Inspector General, Azad Kashmir Police here Thursday.

He visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and exchanged views with its president Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on capitalizing the potential investment opportunities in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion Faheem Ahmed said that AJK has the lowest crime rate due to which it was one of the most secure places for investment and tourism.

Therefore, more awareness was needed to be created among the businessmen and investors of Pakistan that AJK offered tremendous investment prospects at natural scenic locations, which were still untapped and explored.