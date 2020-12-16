Share:

Every child is endowed with certain qualities, skills and talent. They are the beauty and lyrics of our life. Infact, their smiles enchant our souls and leave us with an eternal exaltation. Parents and teachers should motivate and inspire them to grow and shape their personalities. They should not be condemned on not having good grades or making mistakes, instead, they should be encouraged to accomplish their goals.

Parents and teachers should uplift their confidence, morale and inculcate devotion and self-reliance in them. Children shouldn’t be compared with others of their age and be suppressed on failure or mistakes. Every child is a bird of a different nest, he/she should be provided space to polish their dormant capabilities and art. Parents should believe in their God-given powers and talent and expect great things from them in the future to come.

Grades don’t matter. Real learning comes through keen observation and experience.

YAHYA CHACHAR,

Sukkur.