ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited work for restoration and repairing of infrastructure in the city.

The officials on Wednesday said that work on beautification and repairing of roads was underway in the city as street lights have already been restored.

According to the detail, the beauty of capital city has enhanced since CDA has expedited work on restoration of the infrastructure. Work on carpeting of car parking at Sector F-10 is underway. Carpeting of the roads in sector F-10 is in its final stage. Repairing, restoration, and lane marking of roads across the city is also underway, according to the officials.

In the second phase, the officials said, the ramps for disabled will be established.

The work for repairing and restoration is being done in three shifts. Road infrastructure in sector F-6, I-10, and G-6, is also being improved. Carpeting and repairing of all the roads in the city will be completed within the period of three months, said the officials further.