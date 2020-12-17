Share:

LAHORE - Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, cold continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. According to Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Fog is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Joharabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal during morning and night hours, while frost in few plain areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 12 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.