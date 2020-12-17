Share:

RAWALPINDI-A condolence ceremony was held in the memory of martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar in Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Wednesday. On the occasion, Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) was the chief guest while RCA Director, Pir Chiraghuddin, traders’ representative Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, MPA Seemabia Tahir said that the tragic incident of Army Public School has united the entire nation against terrorism. The army defeated the terrorists under the National Action Plan and established peace in Pakistan. Pakistani nation will never forget the tragedy of APS Peshawar, she added.